Warmdaddy's has closed its doors because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The jazz venue and soul food eatery has been located in Pennsport for 15 years, and owners (and brothers) Robert and Ben Bynum plan to reopen in another location.

“Given the current restrictions imposed on restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with uncertainties across the economy, we felt now was the perfect time to begin our migration to a new home,” they said in a social media post.

“We are diligently searching for a new site and feel confident we will find the perfect place to reveal a new Warmdaddy’s. In the not-too-distant future, Warmdaddy’s will once again bring you the delicious soul food we are famous for, coupled with the area’s best musical entertainment.”

The Bynum brothers are also the owners of Green Soul, Relish and SOUTH restaurants. Warmdaddy’s takeout will be handled takeout through SOUTH. Some popular menu items will also be available at Relish in West Oak Lane, which is open for outdoor dining.

The original Warmdaddy’s opened in 1995 in Old City and moved to Columbus Boulevard in 2005. The restaurant was known for its Sunday jazz brunch.