TOPSHOT - A deserted 42nd Street is seen in midtown New York on April 19, 2020 during the COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic. - This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo extended New York's shutdown -- which orders residents to stay at home except to exercise and perform other essential business -- until May 15. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)