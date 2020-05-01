This April 18, 2020, file photo, shows the JBS USA Pork Plant in Worthington, Minn. Officials estimate that about 700,000 pigs across the nation can't be processed each week and must euthanized. Most of the hogs are being killed at farms, but up to 13,000 a day also may be euthanized at the JBS pork plant in Worthington. — Star Tribune via AP/Aaron Lavinsky