Philadelphia’s public health department is releasing new data that provides better insight on how many local residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The department is uploading a new vaccine dashboard today on its website that incorporates vaccination records data maintained by the state. The dashboard includes information about Philadelphians who received vaccinations outside of the city.
“For several weeks our staff has been working with the state department of health to incorporate detailed data about doses of vaccine that Philadelphia residents have gotten in other Pennsylvania counties,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during a news conference Wednesday.
"This gives us a more accurate picture of where we are right now, which helps us inform our vaccination efforts."
However, city officials still don’t have information on residents who received doses from other states.
“This is a big improvement on understanding who in Philadelphia has been vaccinated,” Bettigole said. “The biggest changes in our database is for children and boosters.”
She said about 44.5% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one vaccine dose, which is an uptick from the 35% that the city had recorded.
The city has also added data from 85,000 residents who received booster doses to the database, which means that nearly 30% of Philadelphia adults have been fully vaccinated and boosted.
As it stands right now 78.6% of adults and 72.8% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated, while more than 95% of adults, 88.6% of those 12 and up and 44.5% of children 5-11 in Philadelphia have had at least one dose.
“This is not every vaccine that Phiadelphians have received but it’s the best we have so far,” Bettigole said.
City makes improvement in number of new COVID-19 omicron cases
“The data from the past week does continue to show real improvement but I have to stress COVID is not over, no matter how much you or I want it to be,” Bettigole said.
As of Tuesday, Philadelphia saw an average of 996 new cases per day, compared to 2,000 per day last week.
"Our worse day was Jan. 12, when we saw 3,570 new cases per day," Bettigole explained. "That means that our cases are down more than 75% since then and the percentage of tests that are coming back positive are now down to 12%."
She noted that 912 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospitals.
“All of these are good signs that make me feel hopeful, but as I’ve said in the past what happens next depends on us,” Bettigole said.
"Masks, vaccines and boosters, isolating and quarantining when sick or exposed and avoiding indoor gathering when possible, still matters."
Residents urged to donate blood
Bettigole also urged residents to donate blood, as hospitals are experiencing a shortage.
"With many organizations that normally hold blood drives on hold because of the pandemic, our hospitals are facing a critical shortage of blood," she said.
"Donating blood is simple, takes little time and can save a life. At a time when we're all equally aware of how much we rely on each other for safety this is one tangible thing we can do to help our neighbors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.