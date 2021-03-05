Philadelphia is making progress in getting residents inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine — especially residents of color.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley said Friday that 40,000 of the 275,000 people who signed up on the city’s vaccine interest form have been vaccinated.

“I know that many people are still waiting to get their vaccine, but we are making progress with the vaccination,” he said at a virtual media briefing.

As of Thursday, a total of 234,000 people have received their first dose in Philadelphia, and 210,000 have obtained their second dose.

“That population is getting increasingly diverse,” Farley said, noting that 23% of those vaccinated are African American, 4.5% are Hispanic and 6.4% are Asian.

The vaccine is currently being administered in Philadelphia through 128 provider sites, including hospitals, pharmacies, clinics run by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and mass clinics operated by the Department of Public Health.

Farley said the providers’ ability to administer vaccinations across the city is accelerating. The providers delivered approximately 51,300 vaccine doses last week — up from 48,500 doses in the previous week.

The city is currently vaccinating people in groups 1A and 1B, which include teachers, public transit workers, first responders, seniors 75 and older and people with high-risk medical conditions.

The new Center City Vaccination Center is open to people who meet the city’s eligibility criteria.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened the mass vaccination site Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The site, which can inoculate 6,000 people daily, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks.

“As far as FEMA is concerned this vaccination center is a little shot in the arm leveraging federal resources in support of the city’s vaccination mission,” said Charlie Elison, community preparedness officer for FEMA’s Region 3. “I just wanted to reiterate that we get some walk-up requests for appointments. There are no walk-ups here. We are using the same process for eligibility and for registration as any other clinic managed by the City of Philadelphia.”

People can register by calling 311 or filling out the city’s vaccine interest form. The city will notify residents when they are eligible for an appointment.

On Thursday, 6,125 people were inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the FEMA center. The site, which is manned by 225 Marines and sailors, offers wheelchair access, American Sign Language interpretation and interpretation for several languages.

“This is a well-oiled machine here,” Elison said of the center. “Informally we’ve been conducting some exit interviews. All feedback is resoundingly positive on both the speed and efficiency of the process.”

Farley said Philadelphia is slated to receive 19,890 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 15,600 first doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. The city has also been allocated 13,100 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Because this vaccine has the real advantage of being given in a single dose but we only have a limited supply, we are recommending to providers that they set a priority on this vaccine for people who are difficult to reach — for those who it may be tougher for them to reach twice,” Farley said.

He said that includes people who are homebound, who have difficulty getting to vaccine centers or are transient and hard to find more than once.