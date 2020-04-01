Health care workers, elected officials and union leaders are calling for President Donald Trump to push for the acceleration of the manufacture and delivery of critical medical supplies.
The call to action comes as health care employees are working during the coronavirus crisis without enough ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
“These brave soldiers heading into battle, hour after hour, day after day, week after week, without the protective equipment that they need is not only embarrassing, it’s very dangerous and it’s not in any way consistent with our values,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) said during a press call Wednesday.
“We’ve got to make sure that right now no matter what it takes, no matter how much it costs, we’ve got to get that protective equipment to every front line health care worker who needs it and that means pushing the administration.”
Tinae Moore, an emergency room technician, highlighted the challenges of working at Detroit Medical Center during this crisis.
“In the past few weeks, our ER staff has been cut in half,” said Moore, who had to be quarantined after showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“Due to not having proper PPE, a lot of us are getting sick.
"A few days after the pandemic started, my hospital management took all of the PPE available to the staff members off the shelves where it was normally located and locked it away and we were only dispersed minimal protection at a time.”
She said hospital management is also giving out a limited amount of face masks and staff members are being asked to reuse their gowns and face shields for weeks at a time and disinfect them with disposable wipes.
Mary Kay Henry, president of Service Employees International Union (SEIU), spoke about issues facing some of health care workers in the organization.
“They are being asked to store their masks in paper bags overnight and use them from patient room to patient room instead of discarding them as they are normally trained to do,” she said.
“They are buying their own gloves and sanitizers, so they can keep caring for seniors at homes and they’re entering rooms in hospitals where patients have not yet been tested for COVID-19 without enough protection.”
She said that some the union’s members have been infected with the new coronavirus and some are dying because they lacked the proper protective gear.
Henry said SEIU is demanding that the federal government drive a coordinated, national response to get more supplies and ventilators to front line caregivers in hospitals, home care and nursing homes settings. She said that every caregiver must be protected with sick time and paid leave.
“It is imperative that the federal government immediately and for the duration of the crisis procure, produce and provide ample personal protective equipment to health care workers,” Henry said.
Michigan state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D) called on Trump to use his authority under the Defense Protection Act and compel manufacturers to make test kits, protective gear and ventilators amid the major shortages of these supplies.
“Let’s make no mistake, we are at war — at war with a virus that has decimated not only our public health infrastructure but also our economy for years to come,” he said.
“And it is time that we utilize each and every tool that we have and that means using the DPA to meet the demand and help our workers on the front lines.”
Protect Our Care is launching new television ads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin holding Trump accountable for his failure to prepare America for the coronavirus crisis.
“This week, we are launching ads where we are imploring people to call the White House and ask the president to get this right — to make sure that workers are getting the equipment that they need, that we have testing, that we have ventilators,” Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care said during the press call.
Last Friday, Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that will support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families.
