Nonprofit provides free, low-fee COVID-19 counseling
The Council for Relationships has established the Council Cares for the Community Fund to provide free and low-fee online and phone counseling to people who have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund is two-fold. The first part is the “Those Who Care for the Community” initiative that will provide free counseling services to health care providers, first responders, grocery store employees, delivery people and other essential workers who have been serving the public since the pandemic’s onset.
The second part will allow the Council for Relationships to expand its current low-fee counseling services to respond to an increased demand for little- to no-cost mental health services for individuals with lower incomes and those experiencing a recent loss of employment.
For information visit councilforrelationships.org/thosewhocare or call (215) 382-6680, ext. 1.
Independence Blue Cross nixes prior authorization
In an effort to assist physicians and health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Independence Blue Cross has expanded its temporary suspension of prior authorization for acute inpatient admissions from the emergency department.
The temporary suspension will now include all diagnoses, including COVID-19) and in-network transfers and transportation between facilities. The change, which is for fully insured members, takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until June 4.
As announced on April 3, Independence has also suspended prior authorization requirements for transfers from acute in-network inpatient facilities to post-acute in-network facilities (long-term acute care hospitals, rehabilitation or skilled nursing facilities) or other in-network acute inpatient facility for any diagnoses. Notification from facilities is still required.
That step is intended to facilitate and reduce administrative processes for the placement of COVID-19 patients to the most appropriate care settings. For Medicare Advantage members, this includes out-of-network facilities as well.
CVS MinuteClinic launches E-Clinic visits for at-home care
CVS has announced that MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic, is now offering expanded telehealth options to help patients access safe, affordable and convenient non-emergency care.
In addition to traditional in-clinic patient visits, patients are now able to select a virtual E-Clinic visit with a local MinuteClinic provider for a wide variety of routine health care needs. The new telehealth option is available in Washington, D.C., and the 33 states where MinuteClinic currently operates, and is contracted with most health insurance plans.
MinuteClinic providers are available to evaluate, diagnose and treat common injuries, illnesses and skin conditions, and help manage chronic conditions, either in person or using E-Clinic. The new E-Clinic visit capability offers patients the opportunity to connect virtually with a local MinuteClinic provider via video conferencing on their personal mobile device or computer, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time.
To connect with a provider, patients can visit MinuteClinic.com and request an E-Clinic visit.
Community health center receives $150K grant
Delaware Valley Community Health Inc. has received $150,000 from the Siemens Foundation in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The community health care organization is one of 12 receiving financial support from the non-profit organization established by Siemens USA. The Siemens Foundation is committing a total of $1.5 million to support critical health care providers so they can continue serving their communities when they are needed most.
DVCH operates eight federally qualified health centers across Southeastern Pennsylvania including: Fairmount Primary Care, Fairmount Primary Care at Girard, Fairmount Primary Care at Horizon House, Maria de los Santos Health and Women’s Health Centers, and Parkview Health Center in Philadelphia; Norristown Regional Health Center in Montgomery County; and Fairmount Primary Care at Sharon Hill in Delaware County.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
Bebashi—Transition to Hope receives COVID-19 grant
Bebashi—Transition to Hope, a provider of sexual health education and screening, hunger relief and medical and social services, will receive a $50,000 grant from the PHL COVID-19 Fund, which is a collaboration between the Philadelphia Foundation, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the City of Philadelphia.
The PHL COVID-19 Fund provides financial assistance to nonprofits during the coronavirus crisis. The grant to Bebashi will be used to support many of its services, including the FoodFirst Pantry.
The FoodFirst Pantry typically services 3,300 families a year. Since the global pandemic hit, the pantry has seen an increase in both clients and non-clients. From February to March, the number of people going to the pantry increased about 75%.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.