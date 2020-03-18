Gun sales surge as coronavirus cases climb

As his nearly 2-hour wait to climb the narrow steps and go through the heavily fortified door of the Philadelphia Archery & Gun Club in South Philadelphia came to an end, Andrew Thomas made what would shortly come to sound like a prophecy.

“I see a lot of people in this line and I question, 'Are they coherent? Are they sane? Are they responsible? Will they be reckless?'” Thomas asked. “I’m just a little concerned that people will not be responsible with their firearms and not be respectful.”

Thomas, a 42-year-old barbershop owner and trained shooter from Mount Airy, waited in line with at least 40 others — all of them standing much closer than the CDC's recommended 6 feet, and many of them African Americans.

The line to the gun store and range in the 800 block of Ellsworth Street snaked to the end of the block. A security guard who spoke on condition of anonymity said business at the store has increased in the week since the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

“We always have a good number of African-American customers,” the security guard said. “But business is not like this regularly, not with the lines out the door and up to 9th Street.”

The Philadelphia Archery & Gun Club is not the only gun store in the area — or the state, or nation — to see a dramatic increase in business in the last few days.

Ammo.com has reported sales up nearly 70% from Feb. 23 to March 4 over the previous 11 days.

And Pennsylvania’s state-run background check system for gun purchases processed more than 4,300 transactions on Tuesday, about three times its typical daily rate, the Associated Press reported.

State police said Wednesday the numbers were high even though the system had two computer outages of more than three hours apiece on Tuesday.

Not long after Thomas voiced his concerns outside the Philadelphia Archery & Gun Club, a would-be buyer, and African-American man who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, bolted down the enclosed stairwell — where people were packed shoulder to shoulder — hurling racist epithets at a group of young Asians wearing medical masks also waiting to be allowed inside to shop.

Security guards quickly brought the situation under control, and the man drove off — still cursing — and things returned to "normal."

Moments earlier, Bryant Hall, a 33-year-old African-American security guard in line preparing to make his first gun purchase, said he has always thought about buying a handgun but never acted on it. He said he decided to finally make the purchase because he wants to protect his family.

Hall was critical of President Donald Trump’s continued referencing of the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” which he had just done earlier in the day during his daily press briefing and doubled down on when a reporter asked him if he knew that was racist.

“I was just saying how Trump is putting [coronavirus] on the Asian community,” Hall said. “I’m not going to say it is, but it seems like Trump, instead of doing his job to comfort people, is trying to make it into a race war. The Chinese disease. This disease is everybody’s issue, not one race’s.

“That guy looked kind of thrown off and for a minute I think everybody was ready to run – it got real tense,” Hall continued. “When it’s like this — and we’ve never seen anything like this before — yes, people will look to defend themselves.”

Two women, who appeared to be in their 60s, exited the store with one of them holding what is clearly a shotgun or rifle. Across the street, a pair of Muslim women, covered in their traditional garb from head to toe, discussed their purchases of ammunition. One, holding a box that appears like it might contain a handgun, said she is “very proficient” with her “weapons.”

One African-American woman, who appeared to be in her 20s and had hair dyed pink, exited the store laughing robustly and appearing satisfied with what is clearly a rifle of shotgun in a box.

Brandon Baynes, a 28-year-old from West Philadelphia who now lives in Upper Darby, had just begun his wait in line with his wife, Chikiara Baynes, 27.

Baynes said he wouldn’t have got in line to buy a gun if it weren’t for the coronavirus; he “doesn’t care for them.”

But he's heard that District Attorney Larry Krasner has called for a reduction in arrests connected to lower-level, non-violent crimes, and it made him uncomfortable.

So he went to South Philly to buy a handgun — his first.

“You can’t get arrested for this, you can’t get arrested for whatever,” he says. “In the past it’s been, ‘I’ll fight you first.’ But I’ve got to protect my wife; I’ve got a 9-year-old at home. But if you come in my house, somebody’s got to go. I’m gonna learn how to use it. As long as I got you lined up, I got you."