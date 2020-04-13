Pennsylvania confirmed an additional 1,366 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.
As cases continue to mount, health officials stress that the virus is slowing down, likely due to social distancing measures. For the last week, the number of new cases in Pennsylvania each day averaged around 9%, the first time the growth rate has been in the single digits since the start of the crisis.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday. Across the state, 105,593 people have tested negative for coronavirus.
Pa. receives masks, gloves, gowns from national stockpile
After staring down shortages of crucial protective equipment, Pennsylvania health officials said they have received all of the masks, gloves and gowns they requested from the federal emergency stockpile.
The commonwealth has still not received any of the 1,000 ventilators it asked for, and most but not all of the N95 masks, which filter the air a wearer breathes in and are crucial for keeping health care workers treating COVID-19 patients safe.
Also still in short supply are nasal swabs and other equipment related to testing for the virus.
There has been a crunch for protective equipment felt across all industries deemed “essential” during the pandemic lockdown. From doctors to grocery store workers to home health aides, demand for protective gear has far outstripped the supply.
The state said it has been working to buy, procure and distribute supplies as they arrive.
“We have pushed PPE out to all long-term care facilities in the state, which is approximately 700 nursing homes and approximately 1,200 personal care homes,” said Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle. “We are also pushing data to hospitals on a regular basis and also to counties to distribute to first responders, coroners and others who might request PPE.”
As of last week, the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania predicted that 85% of hospitals would run out of N95 masks within seven days. In many cases, health care workers are reusing supplies intended to be single-use, and using unproven techniques to try to extend the life of protective equipment. It’s not clear how the latest infusion of supplies from the federal government could defray this need.
Some Pa. counties call for all-mail election
The top official in Pennsylvania’s second-most populous county is pushing for the authority to send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter there so that the June 2 primary election can be conducted entirely by mail.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Friday said holding an in-person election in the midst of the coronavirus crisis would be a “disaster.” He wants an expansion of the state’s emergency declaration to allow the move.
Officials in a pair of suburban Philadelphia counties, Montgomery and Chester, are also backing the idea of an all-mail election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.