In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, file photo, people walk past a Potbelly Sandwich shop in New York. The federal government is making it tougher for public companies to tap a small business relief program, and seeking refunds in some cases from companies that already did. Although the intent of the program is to help small businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak, some publicly traded companies did secure loans, setting off a backlash. — AP Photo/Tali Arbel