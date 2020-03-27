HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf put another 2.5 million Pennsylvania residents under an order that restricts people from leaving home Friday, as his administration confirmed more coronavirus cases and deaths and a Pennsylvania congressman tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wolf, in a statement, added nine counties to 10 already covered by the order, for a total of 19 counties and three-fourths of the state's 12.8 million residents.
The stay-at-home order starts at 8 p.m. Friday for Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties, and will last until at least April 6.
The stay-at-home order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated by Wolf's administration as “life-sustaining.”
The measures are designed to slow the spread of the virus and give the state's hospitals time to increase its staffing, equipment and bed space.
There is no curfew, and no reports of police arrests for someone breaking the order. City officials under the order have generally said that enforcement is focused on letting people know about it, breaking up crowds or closing public areas to prevent people from gathering.
Wolf issued the first stay-at-home order Monday, a day after Philadelphia issued its own, and Health Secretary Rachel Levine said it's not clear yet whether the orders are effective.
“They haven’t been in place long enough,” Levine said at a news conference Friday. “It'll take weeks and weeks to see the effect.”
Those new counties became candidates for the order as increases in confirmed coronavirus cases there grew to a “significant level and we have evidence of community spread," Levine said.
Even before Friday, Wolf had closed schools statewide, urged people statewide to stay home and ordered thousands of “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close, an order that has drawn lawsuits in federal and state courts.
Levine said those orders won't be relaxed until there is a consistent decline in the number of new cases that shows the measures are slowing the spread of the virus.
“We’re not there yet,” Levine said.
Meanwhile, Wolf signed a package of coronavirus-related legislation that passed the Legislature earlier this week.
A look at coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
Cases
Wolf's administration said it had confirmed more than 530 new cases through midnight Thursday, a 30% jump to more than 2,200, and six more deaths for a total of 22.
More counties, 50 of the state's 67 counties, are seeing their first coronavirus cases, while at least 17 nursing homes have reported a case, according to the state Department of Health.
More than 1,300 of Pennsylvania's confirmed coronavirus cases, or 60%, are in Philadelphia or its four suburban counties, and health care officials say they worry that hospitals there are two weeks away from being in the same situation as New York City's hospitals.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Congressman tests positive
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler County said Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement, Kelly said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms and talked to his doctor, who ordered a test for COVID-19.
His test came back positive Friday afternoon. His symptoms are mild, he said. He was at home and was not in Washington for the vote on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package.
Jobless claims
Pennsylvanians filed another 48,000 unemployment compensation claims on Thursday, according to information from Wolf's administration.
That means Pennsylvanians have filed nearly 700,000 claims over the past 12 days as Wolf ordered thousands of “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In the seven days through last Saturday, Pennsylvanians filed about 379,000 claims, the most in the nation and smashing the state's record for an entire week.
In the four days since then, Pennsylvanians have filed another 319,000, putting the state on course to break last week's record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.