Goldman Sachs and Lendistry have committed to providing $10 million in potentially forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses in the Philadelphia region, with a particular focus on “urban marginalized communities.”
“I’m grateful that, thanks to this partnership, Philadelphia’s small business owners will have more opportunities to secure vital funding needed to navigate this crisis and eventually rebound,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
“We thank our partners at Goldman Sachs and Lendistry, as well as those in Congress, for this investment in our small businesses, which are the backbone of our city’s economy.”
U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans and Madeleine Dean also praised the partnership.
“It will take all hands on deck to get our community through this, and this is a good example of the type of working together that we need,” Evans said in a news release, referring to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The loans, made through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), are an option for small businesses and nonprofits that have been unable to submit a PPP application through another lending institution.
Lendistry will offer loans directly to small business owners in the Philadelphia metro region, who will be eligible for these loans to be partially or wholly forgiven if they maintain or rehire their workforce. The loans can be used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Business can apply by visiting lendistry.com.
The partnership between Lendistry and Goldman Sachs builds on Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses initiative, which provides small business owners with increased access to education, capital and business support services.
“We brought our 10,000 Small Businesses program to Philadelphia in 2013 and have developed a deep appreciation for the entrepreneurial spirit of this city, which we are proud to help support with this fund,” said David M. Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.
Goldman Sachs will provide the capital as part of its $550 million commitment to COVID-19 relief, which includes $500 million in capital to fund these loans, as well as a $25 million grant to support CDFIs nationally in this effort and $25 million in grants to first responders and other relief organizations.
