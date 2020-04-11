When Jonathan McLeod first launched his delivery business, he focused on serving local colleges, florists, print shops and nonprofit organizations.
But when many clients were forced to shutter their doors because of the coronavirus crisis, he shifted into delivering food, groceries and medical devices in response to the needs of businesses and consumers.
“We are changing and adapting,” said McLeod, the founder and owner of GoFor Delivery, LLC.
“I wanted to be an entrepreneur because I like a challenge. I welcome challenges. If you’re given a problem, you have to think on your feet and you have to change.”
McLeod initially shied away from tapping into food delivery because Philadelphia’s market is saturated with other companies that work in that space.
“Right now, being in business has forced me to kind of pivot to service the food clients but also to look at it as a way to make sure that we can help keep the local economy here in Philadelphia running,” he said.
GoFor offers contactless delivery and carriers wear masks and gloves when interacting with clients.
McLeod wants to serve as a trusted partner for his business clients.
“Different businesses have different needs, so we want to be sensitive to the needs of the businesses and to [their] clients as well because we are an extension of that business as a delivery service,” said McLeod, a Southwest Philadelphia native.
“I take that very seriously because the customers entrust us to not only deliver their items on time, but to make sure it’s delivered in the same condition in which it was picked up.”
McLeod’s interest in entrepreneurship began while he studied electrical engineering at Drexel University. While there, he co-founded the Drexel University Society for Entrepreneurial Engineers.
“When you are in school, you try to weigh your options and there were the different paths,” he said.
“With engineering it was either go into the tech field or go into project management or go into entrepreneurship.”
After he graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in 2005, McLeod worked as a research/teaching assistant at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and then as a project leader at Independence Blue Cross.
He established GoFor Delivery in 2019 to provide a range of delivery and logistics solutions to businesses and consumers.
The entrepreneur credits the Enterprise Center and the Women’s Opportunities Resource Center with helping him to get his venture off the ground. The organizations helped him develop a business plan, branding and a business network.
