Iran "Bang" Paylor, of Washington, left, is comforted by his friend Jewel Parker, during a socially distanced outdoor memorial service for his mother, Joanne Paylor, 62, of southwest Washington, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland-Silver Hill, Md., Sunday, May 3, 2020. The original funeral for Paylor, who the family believes died of a heart attack, was delayed for close to two months while her family hoped social distancing guidelines would be lifted. Despite not having died from coronavirus, almost every aspect of her funeral has been impacted by the pandemic. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin