The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the novel coronavirus.
Confirmed cases of the virus rose to 2,100 on Thursday, with more than 50% of all infections reported in individuals under 50 years old.
The infection has spread to every ZIP code in the city. The city is tracking some demographic data and the infection rate by ZIP code on its website: https://bit.ly/2UUpGAC.
Seventeen city residents have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
As coronavirus spreads throughout the city, officials have observed clusters of cases in certain types of group settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities, and the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.
While City Council approved $85.4 million in emergency funding for the city’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday, Council President Darrell Clarke did not rule out that more may be needed in the future.
The city received a shipment of personal protective equipment on Wednesday from the Strategic National Stockpile on Wednesday. City officials did not not immediately say what was included in the shipment, but may provide further details later today.
Trash and recycling pickup will be one day behind schedule.
Limited meal distribution sites Friday
The city will offer limited sites for free student meals for students today.
The meals will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon. Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
Charter school sites also will offer meals at 25 schools but families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
School district learning packets
The School District of Philadelphia has student learning guides online at https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
All schools are closed indefinitely.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
