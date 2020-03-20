Friday coronavirus update: Mass layoffs expected across the city

The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases hit 44 on Thursday, up 10 from the previous day.

Mass layoffs expected

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to exact huge layoffs across the city.

“Our city is looking at massive layoffs not just at the airport but across the city in multiple industries,” City Manager Brian Abernathy said during the Kenney administration’s daily briefing on Thursday.

More than 600 Philadelphia International Airport workers were laid off on Thursday, including security officers, baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, and wheelchair attendants.

Abernathy called on employers to continue to pay employees, especially low-wage workers.

“It’s incredibly important that these people have some support,” Abernathy said.

The governor has ordered all businesses that are not “life-sustaining” to close through at least March 27, leaving many employees in dine-in restaurants, retail, and most daycare centers out of work.

New testing center expected in South Philadelphia

A drive-thru rapid-testing site at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia is expected to open this afternoon.

The South Philadelphia testing site will prioritize the testing of healthcare workers with symptoms, then those aged 50 and above who have symptoms.

But testing materials remain in short supply, hampering the city's effort to test everyone who needs to be tested.

City, state, and federal agencies are collaborating on the site.

Recreation centers, park facilities closed starting today

Friday is the first day all playgrounds, athletic courts and city recreational facilities were shut down due to the growing pandemic.

The closures will last through at least March 27.

Parks, fields and trails will remain open. Officials encouraged individuals to use those public spaces but practice social distancing.

Food distribution at rec centers remain open Friday

Fifty recreation centers and six adult centers will remain open today to continue to provide food at 3 p.m. They are not open on the weekend.

City officials will provide updates on meal pickup locations starting Monday.

Free meals for students

The city and school district continue to provide free meals for children 18 and younger.

The meals are available between 9 a.m. and noon at 30 locations in the city.

A full list of where students and parents can get the meals can be found by visiting https://www.phila.gov/2020-03-14-find-free-meals-and-safe-spaces-for-students-while-schools-are-closed/