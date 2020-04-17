City officials have different ideas from President Donald Trump about what it would take to reopen businesses and get the economy and government running again.
“I know Dr. Farley has a more extensive answer, but testing, tracking and quarantine,” said Mayor Jim Kenney at his Friday COVID-19 update. “I think those are three major issues we have to get to, so that we can figure out how to control and contain the virus. If we don’t know who has it, and we don’t know who they’ve come in contact with, and we can’t quarantine them, the virus will stay out there forever.”
Trump, on the other hand, wants to open things faster.
He has proposed starting by reopening large venues like restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues and places of worship if they “operate under strict physical distancing protocols.”
Then schools, day care centers and camps in states and regions “with no evidence of a rebound” would reopen, Trump suggested.
Finally, Trump said, “vulnerable individuals” could resume public interaction but practice social distancing in states and regions with “no evidence of a rebound.”
Kenney and health commissioner Thomas Farley said that’s not enough.
When Philadelphia had its first known case of the novel coronavirus, “we tried to test, identify cases, and then follow up on them, but we didn’t have testing available,” Farley said. ‘If we don’t have testing available, we’re right back in the same boat. We have to be able to quickly identify cases, and clearly make sure that those cases are COVID.”
Farley also announced 518 new presumptive confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the city by 6% to 8,563.
The Department of Health confirmed 34 additional coronavirus-related deaths in Philadelphia. This increases the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus by 12.8% to 298. Of the 298 total deaths, 149 (50%) were long-term care facility residents.
Firefighters contract extended
Kenney also announced Friday that the City has reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract extension with International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 22. This comes in addition to similar extensions with FOP Lodge 5 and District Council 47. Negotiations with District Council 33 are continuing. The current contracts with all four municipal worker unions expire at the end of June.
“The men and women of the Philadelphia Fire Department have been on the frontlines of our response to COVID-19,” Kenney said. ”I am glad that we’ve been able to give them this peace of mind at a very trying time. The extension will allow all of us to get through this unprecedented health crisis, and next year we’ll have a better sense of what will work for a longer-term deal.
