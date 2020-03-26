An employee works on the line at the Ford Motor Co. Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Ford Motor Co. is watching trade talks closely. With almost 40 percent of its revenue coming from outside North America and factories in Mexico and Canada, the second-largest U.S. automaker has a lot at stake in the outcomes of the Trump administration's myriad negotiations and tariff schemes. Photographer: Sean Proctor/Bloomberg via Getty Images