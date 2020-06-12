There was an adjustment period for little Emma Pressley when schools closed.

The 9-year-old, who is in third grade at Commodore John Barry Elementary School, has autism and is used to having a daily routine. It’s important for her.

“She’s used to going to school and riding the bus,” said Shayvon Pressley, her mother. “Every morning she would say ‘school bus,’ and when I told her the bus wasn’t coming she would get frustrated and kept saying the words ‘school bus.’”

Being at home and not seeing her teacher was also difficult.

Emma is one of more than 21,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia (roughly 17% of the total student population) who has special needs.

Since schools closed on March 13, when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all buildings to close as part of an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, teachers and administrators have been working to try to meet the needs of students who need extra support.

District staff, working with special education experts and special education teachers, have developed learning materials and programs for those special needs students to try to help them maintain stability at home. Some of those accommodations include one-on-one instruction sessions, small group classes, virtual tours and old-fashioned paper mail.

At Overbrook Educational Center (OEC) in West Philadelphia, where 27% of the students are blind or visually impaired, teachers have been using the phone and paper mail to reach students who can’t learn online.

“Our Braille teacher has been mailing Braille letters back and forth to the kids,” said Lori Keefer, OEC special education liaison. “He’s also been working on their literacy and reading skills by reading along with them over the phone.”

Keefer said the school’s mobility specialist has been doing virtual tours with the students.

“In school, the kids would learn about the community and how to navigate to different places by taking trips,” Keefer said. “The virtual tours are a different concept to doing that, but the kids are meeting the same goals just in a different way.”

OEC life skills teacher Alyson Cohen-Brodniak has been reviewing community/safety signs and money goals with her students.

She also provides her students with a list of resources sites that review life skills through social stories and interactive games.

“Many of my kids have money goals, so we identify different coins and dollars, compare money amounts, and read price tags,” Cohen-Brodniak said. “I also have life skills embedded into social studies and science lessons I post on Google Classroom.”

Brodniak-Cohen has been meeting with her students three times a week as a group and holding one-on-one sessions with each of her students.

“There is more background noise during sessions and some students struggle to stay engaged with the work,” she said. “It’s definitely easier for students to stay engaged during one-on-one sessions than whole group lessons.”

Brodniak-Cohen said that working remotely has made learning for her students more challenging because things are not hands-on, “but everyone is trying their best.”

Rachel Fennell’s daughter, N’Rae, is a sixth-grader at OEC. N’Rae, 13, was diagnosed with cataracts when she was 13 months old. She wears bifocals to see.

Her school curriculum consists of life skills, learning support and general education. All of her printed materials for school and online have larger fonts.

“She’s still learning math and reading online and her learning support teacher is in her classes,” Fennell said.

Emma Pressley and other students with autism have found some of the structure they need in daily online classes.

Emma’s lessons include reading and math assignments, quizzes, and going over the school pledge and rules.

“After her class, we’ll count money together and do some more reading and writing,” Pressley said. “She also has her speech therapy assignments that her speech therapist gives her once a week.”