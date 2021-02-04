When it comes to the coronavirus, its all about the numbers. And the numbers tell a very compelling tale.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 277 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 107,533. The department also announced 36 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.

The Department of Public Health reported two additional fatalities in Philadelphia, bringing the number of residents who died from the virus to 2,898. Of the 2,898 total deaths, 1095 were long-term care facility residents.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

The Department of Public Health reports 418 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 55 on ventilators.

As of Wednesday, African Americans received about 15% of the 150,366 administered COVID-19 vaccines, which included both first and second doses, according to city data.

Speaking globally, as of Thursday, there have been about 104.5 million confirmed cases and 2.27 million deaths. In the United States, there have been about 26.6 million confirmed cases and 450,800 deaths.