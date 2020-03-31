A record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus slams the economy.
Layoffs skyrocketed after President Donald Trump, governors and mayors declared strict social distancing orders that limit the number of people who should gather together at a time, effectively forcing many businesses and schools to close. Health experts say social distancing is necessary to keep people home to slow the spread of the virus and prevent people from dying.
In Pennsylvania, a record number of state residents filed for unemployment compensation.
Pennsylvanians have recently filed about 650,000 unemployment compensation claims as the coronavirus has spread and thousands of businesses closed or laid off employees.
In the region, the Greater Philadelphia YMCA has cut 3,400 jobs. The remaining employees have taken pay cuts.
All of the YMCA’s 16 branches, 12 early learning centers and community centers have been closed since March 16, when Mayor Jim Kenney ordered all non-essential businesses to close in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Revenue for the nonprofit has “plunged significantly as a result of the global pandemic,” said Shaun Elliot, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia YMCA. Most of the organization’s revenue comes from memberships and childcare fees. A small portion of the organization’s funds come from grants and donations.
Restaurants, hotels, barber shops, gyms and more have shut down in a nationwide effort to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
While the lawmakers are enforcing strict social distancing rules to stop the coronavirus from spreading, they also have to consider measures to keep the economy from a lengthy recession.
Many economists say this is the beginning of a massive spike in unemployment that could result in over 40 million Americans losing their jobs by April.
“The most terrifying part about this is this is likely just the beginning of the layoffs,” said Martha Gimbel, a labor economist at Schmidt Futures.
The nation’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in February, a half-century low, but that is expected to rise significantly.
In response, Congress passed the largest aid package ever in an effort to help struggling American workers, businesses and hospitals during this unprecedented economic contraction. The bill includes $1,200 checks for most Americans and additional money for laid-off workers.
“We may well be in a recession,” said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on NBC’s “Today” show. “The first order of business is to get the virus under control and then resume economic activity.”
The coronavirus relief bill allows many more workers, including self-employed workers, to apply for unemployment aid.
The average unemployment benefit check is currently $385 a week, which is less than half the typical weekly paycheck in the United States. The amount is scheduled to increase to an additional $600 a week, a substantial increase meant to tide workers over as they are forced to stay home.
The money needs to arrive as fast as possible. Many workers who have lost their jobs or had their hours severely cut back are worried about paying their rent, car payment and health insurance costs.
Hopefully, the federal cash for workers and companies will prevent the downturn from spiraling into a lengthy recession. If not, lawmakers should be prepared to pass more stimulus measures to provide assistance to unemployed workers and revive the economy.
