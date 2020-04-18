President Donald Trump said that he is cutting off U.S. payments to the World Health Organization.
Trump is accusing WHO of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China.
Trump claimed the outbreak could have been contained at its source and that lives could have been saved had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating the early reports coming out of China.
“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Trump said at a briefing. He said the U.S. would be reviewing the WHO’s actions to stop the virus before making any decision on resuming aid.
Trump is making a major mistake by cutting off funding to the international health agency in the middle of a pandemic.
Now is not the time to end support for the World Health Organization. The WHO is critical to the global effort to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The United States contributed nearly $900 million to the WHO’s budget for 2018-19. This represents one-fifth of its total $4.4 billion budget for those years. The U.S. gave nearly three-fourths of the funds in specified voluntary contributions and the rest in assessed funding as part of the U.S. commitment to U.N. institutions.
Trump has blasted the WHO for being “China-centric” and alleging that it had “criticized” his ban on travel from China as the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading from the city of Wuhan.
Trump’s current position on China’s response to the virus contradicts his earlier statements.
Trump had showed deference to China at the beginning stages of the outbreak. “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” he tweeted Jan. 24. “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
Trump’s decision to cut funding to the WHO is not new. In February, the Trump administration proposed slashing the U.S. assessed funding contribution to the WHO to $57.9 million.
The European Union on Wednesday said Trump has “no reason” to freeze WHO funding at this critical stage and called for measures to promote unity instead of division.
The American Medical Association was also right in immediately calling on Trump to reconsider his decision.
“During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organization is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier,” AMA President Patrice A. Harris said in a statement.
Harris said international cooperation is needed to fight the virus, along with science and data.
“Cutting funding to the WHO, rather than focusing on solutions, is a dangerous move at a precarious moment for the world,” she said.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 125,000 deaths worldwide, including more than 25,000 in the U.S., have been blamed on the coronavirus. Trump’s misguided decision to slash funding to the international health agency leading the global fight against the pandemic could cause even more deaths worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.