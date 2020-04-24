With his poll numbers fading, President Donald Trump is encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders across the country.
Stoked by the president, demonstrations have popped up at state capitols around the nation.
On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators both in cars and on foot converged outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg to protest Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order for nonessential businesses in Pennsylvania.
Not all of the protesters were wearing masks and many of those gathered were not practicing social distancing, putting themselves and others more at risk for contracting the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania residents are currently under a stay-at-home order, which public health experts consider essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep infections at a manageable level.
There are more than 32,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Department of Health, as well as 1,112 confirmed deaths as of Monday.
The Department of General Services closed the Capitol complex in Harrisburg on March 13, just a few days before Wolf ordered nonessential businesses to shut down physical operations.
As protesters gathered outside the Capitol on Monday, Wolf announced “small steps” toward a gradual economic reopening, while extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8.
The original order was set to expire on April 30. Other states in the Northeast have already extended their stay-at-home orders. In New York, residents must stay home through at least May 15, and New Jersey’s order is in place indefinitely.
In Pennsylvania, starting May 8, some construction projects will be able to resume, Wolf said, and he will sign a bill Monday to allow for online car sales.
“Pennsylvanians have come together like never before … we have given up a lot,” he said. “It has not been easy, but it has paid off. Our new case numbers have stabilized and we’ve prevented the patient surges we were all so concerned about and that we’ve seen in other places.”
The rally was organized by Chris Dorr, an Ohio gun activist, who created the Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine Facebook group last week.
Dorr’s Facebook group is one of several organizations behind the rally. Dorr spearheaded the Pennsylvania Firearms Association, which registered as a 501©4 in the state in 2018. A 501©4 is considered a social welfare program and allowed to do more advocacy and lobbying than traditional nonprofits. Contributions to those groups are not tax deductible.
Other groups attending Monday’s rally included ReOpen PA, End The Lockdown PA and gun-rights supporters.
While he wasn’t in attendance, the president was on the minds of many of the protesters. Many believe the extended stay-at-home measures are an attempt to foil Trump’s reelection bid.
Trump, while saying publicly that governors could decide to reopen their states, also sent out contradictory tweets Friday calling on his followers to “liberate” several states. Rallies have been popping up all over the country in recent days, including one Friday in Trenton, where attendees beeped horns and shouted “Open New Jersey now!” On Wednesday in Michigan, protesters carried AR-15 rifles.
It’s understandable that everyone wants life to get back to normal, especially to go to work.
But social distancing and the stay-at-home orders are not aimed at restricting anyone’s constitutional rights, they are aimed at stopping the spread of a deadly pandemic.
Some protesters compare the novel coronavirus to the flu and argue that there is no government imposed shutdown during flu season.
This is false comparison. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, unlike the flu, COVID-19 “might be spread through the airborne route” and there’s no vaccine. Researchers are still trying to determine how deadly the virus is.
The president needs to stop stoking these divisive protests. He is playing dangerous politics in the middle of a pandemic.
