Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the trusted voice in America on separating fact and fiction about the coronavirus.
Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, has had to politely, but publicly, correct President Donald Trump on the disease including whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with coronavirus disease.
Trump is hoping that a malaria drug widely available could be the answer-in-waiting to an outbreak spreading across the nation,
But Fauci calmly insists that the science is not yet there to validate Trump's hope. The drug called hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to be used to prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, said Fauci.
There is currently no medicine specifically approved for treating COVID-19.
The coronavirus has shut down major parts of the economy, posing the biggest challenge Trump has faced as president.
The president is anxious about when Americans will return to work.
Trump said Tuesday he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter," a date just more than two weeks away that few health experts believe will be sufficient in containing the spread of coronavirus.
Speaking during a Fox News town hall, Trump reiterated he was eager to see the nation return to normal, even as doctors warn the nation will see a massive spike in cases if Americans return to crowded workplaces or events.
"I give it two weeks," Trump said earlier in the town hall, suggesting he was ready to phase out his 15-day self-isolating guidelines when they expire. "I guess by Monday or Tuesday, it's about two weeks. We will assess at that time and give it more time if we need a little more time. We have to open this country up."
Trump suggested that Americans would still be able to exercise good health practices while returning to normal.
"We have to go back to work much sooner than people thought," he said.
Trump again compared coronavirus to the flu and auto accidents, despite warnings from his health advisers that such analogies make little sense.
"We lose thousands and thousands of people to the flu. We don't turn the country off," he said, adding: "We lose much more than that to automobile accidents."
Fauci has said comparing coronavirus to auto accidents was a "false equivalency" and said it was important to "face the fact" that coronavirus is more lethal than the flu.
The president needs to be guided by science. Amid a pandemic, decisions guided by instinct and wishful thinking could cause widespread coronavirus deaths.
