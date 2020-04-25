In addition to our first responders and food workers, the coronavirus is also taking a toll on the pastoral care of clergy, rabbis and imams who are facing an already daunting job bringing faith and connection to the sick and bereaved and honoring the dead.
Faith leaders are providing counseling, comfort and encouragement to those in need, sometimes at risk to themselves.
Rev. Alyn E Waller, senior pastor of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, shared with his Facebook audience Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. During a Facebook live video, Waller addressed his symptoms and gave a positive outlook on his diagnosis.
Waller asked for prayers for himself as well as others throughout the region who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Waller, who has been following social distancing guidelines by livestreaming church services, found out his diagnosis after leading his church’s effort to test people for the virus.
Volunteers with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium tested 350 men, women and children for the novel coronavirus Monday in the parking lot of Enon — the highest number of people the group has tested since they began testing last week, reports Tribune Correspondent Samaria Bailey.
“Doctors said people were waiting in line hours before the 10 a.m. scheduled testing event began, signaling what they described as a dire need as the coronavirus disproportionately affects African Americans.
“When I pulled up after 8, people were lined up around the sidewalk,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon and founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. “Folks have been lined up all day, before the sun came up.”
Stanford said the consortium is offering the testing at several Black churches in the city, including Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, the West Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
“We reached out to the city to [determine] which ZIP codes have the most diseases and deaths for African Americans. In those top five ZIP codes, we [found] the churches in those communities,” said Dr. Stanford. “The church is a staple for African-Americans. It’s a place of refuge and familiarity. And even folks that don’t go to church may feel comfortable coming to a church to get tested.”
The Rev. Marshall Mitchell, senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, agreed, stating that it was in keeping with Black churches’ legacy.
“The church has always been a bedrock of the Black community,” Mitchell said. “In moments of crisis and dire need, none other than the church has been a reliable help for Black people. We have invested our hopes, our money and our future in our people during this time of crisis.”
The coronavirus has struck in the middle of holy periods for Christians, Jews and Muslims.
This month Christians celebrated Easter, those of the Jewish faith celebrated Passover and on Thursday Muslims began the month of fasting, Ramadan, under difficult circumstances and with great restrictions due to the pandemic.
It is important that our faith community leaders continue to recognize the importance of the safety measures that have been implemented and not risk the health of their congregations by holding services in a way that violates the regulations put in place during this pandemic.
The preventative actions taken by the faith community to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus are appreciated. We ask that faith leaders stay in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order and to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals.
Wolf asks people not to gather for religious services and urges religious leaders to hold services using livestreams. Religious institutions may remain open, but any gatherings at the facilities are to be avoided.
As the public health experts tell us, the more we act now to prevent the spread of the virus, the sooner Pennsylvanians will be able to return to work and worship in person.
Celebrating holidays such as Easter, Passover and Ramadan is incredibly important to our faith communities we support all of our leaders who are ensuring their congregants can do so in a safe and healthy and safe manner.
