Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says local leaders should have been consulted before Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopened nonessential businesses. She says she’s concerned the decision puts black communities in Atlanta at an even greater risk.
Kemp’s experiment to reopen the state continues, despite criticism from public health experts and some local officials.
The Republican governor has manhandled his states reopening by opening beaches and businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to allow customers back in with restrictions.
There have been at least 1,052 deaths caused by the virus in Georgia, according to data from the state’s Department of Public Health. Total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia topped 25,000 this week.
In Atlanta, there are signs that the state may not be past its peak. Bottoms said that over the past three days “we have seen the highest spike in numbers of people coming into our major hospital, Grady Hospital, which is the largest trauma center in the Southeast, with COVID-19 symptoms.”
Kemp has blocked local governments from implementing any stricter regulations and keeping businesses closed, resulting in pushback from several mayors.
“The frustration on this end is that the governor has gone out of his way to make it clear that his order supersedes any local decision-making that we have,” Bottoms said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. “I think that’s unfortunate because we know our communities better than anyone.”
Many have questioned whether Georgia meets the guidelines for reopening set out by President Donald Trump’s administration, which call for two weeks of decline in new cases, widespread testing availability and robust contact tracing. Even Trump criticized Kemp’s for reopening too fast, saying he “wasn’t at all happy” with the decision.
The governor’s decision is at odds with statements from the mayors of cities in his state including Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah, as well as a data model cited often by the White House.
“Georgia should not even begin to reopen until June 22, according to the model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which assumes states will implement aggressive testing, contact tracing, isolation and crowd-size limits to prevent more infections,” reports CNN.
Despite criticism from public health experts and local officials, Kemp continues with the most aggressive reopening plan in the nation.
Pennsylvania and other states can learn from Georgia’s inept reopening.
