President Donald Trump and public health experts are issuing an urgent warning to Americans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re in a very critical phase of our war against the coronavirus. It’s vital that every American follows our guidelines on the “30 Days to Slow the Spread,” Trump said last week in a briefing from the White House.
“The sacrifices we make over the next four weeks will have countless American lives saved. We’re going to save a lot of American lives. And we’re in control of our own fate very much so. Maintaining social distance, practicing vigorous hygiene, and staying at home are your most effective ways to win the war and to escape danger.”
The number of infections has grown to more than 1.1 million worldwide.
U.S. medical experts estimate the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide.
Officials say most patients hospitalized and most deaths have occurred in people aged 65 or older.
In the next few weeks, increasing case counts are expected even as people comply with government directives to avoid contact with other people. The lag time in reporting cases could make people feel that the actions they’re taking — staying at home and limiting in-person social interactions — aren’t working, but social distancing is working, according to public health experts.
To reduce the loss of more life, the coming days and weeks will be critical.
Now more than ever Americans must listen and follow the directions of state and local officials and public health experts including the following:
Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The CDC recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work.
If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.
If you are an older person, or have a serious underlying health condition, stay home and away from other people.
If someone in your household has tested positive, keep the entire household at home.
Work or study from home whenever possible.
Avoid social gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
Keep six feet apart when in public.
Use pickup or delivery options.
Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.
Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
It is critical that we all do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
