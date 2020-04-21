President Donald Trump and the nation’s governors have a tough decision to make: How to reopen sectors of the economy that have been shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
This decision will not be easy. The president and the nation’s governors must weigh reopening against the health risks.
Trump told governors last week that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen over the next several weeks in places that have extensive testing and a marked decrease in cases.
The decision to reopen should be made with an eye on the rapid declining economy and with the recommendation of public health experts.
Gov. Tom Wolf appears to be trying to strike that delicate balance.
On Monday, Wolf announced “small steps” toward a gradual economic reopening, while extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8.
The original order was set to expire on April 30. Other states in the Northeast have already extended their stay-at-home orders. In New York, residents must stay home through at least May 15, and New Jersey’s order is in place indefinitely.
In Pennsylvania, starting May 8, some construction projects will be able to resume, said Wolf, who signed a bill Monday to allow for online car sales.
“Pennsylvanians have come together like never before … we have given up a lot,” he said. “It has not been easy, but it has paid off. Our new case numbers have stabilized and we’ve prevented the patient surges we were all so concerned about and that we’ve seen in other places.”
When Wolf unveiled his “Relief, Reopening, Recovery” plan at a video news conference Friday, he said the state needed to make “data-driven decisions.”
“There is no magic wand to wave to get us back to where we want to be,” Wolf said. “Unfortunately, we cannot flip a switch and reopen the commonwealth. There’s not going to be one big day.”
The governor has imposed a series of progressively tougher measures in the face of a pandemic that has sickened nearly 30,000 Pennsylvania residents and killed more than 750.
Wolf shut down businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining,” closed schools through the end of the academic year and ordered all 12.8 million Pennsylvania residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Last week, the Wolf administration ordered people to wear masks inside supermarkets, pharmacies and other stores.
State health officials say the restrictions have worked to slow the rate of infections and prevent hospitals from running out of bed space, ventilators and other supplies.
However, the shutdown order has thrown at least 1.4 million Pennsylvania residents out of work. Wolf has been under increasing pressure from Republicans, small business owners and others to relax the restrictions.
Under Wolf’s plan, employers and other organizations that are permitted to reopen will be required to follow guidance from the state Department of Health and other state agencies, and will have to close again if there’s a “significant” COVID-19 outbreak.
A “strong testing regime” must be in place in areas that are permitted to reopen, along with a monitoring and surveillance program. And limitations on mass gatherings will remain in place for the duration of the reopening process, according to plan documents.
The governor’s decision appears prudent.
Unlike Wolf, Trump is playing politics on when to reopen the nation’s economy.
Trump on Friday urged his supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors, in effect encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus.
The president took to Twitter with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used in demanding the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.
“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” Trump said in a tweet-storm in which he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for criticizing the federal response. Cuomo “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining,’” the president said.
This is a dangerous political stunt by the president.
The country needs to be careful and deliberate about reopening the economy, with the flexibility to respond to new outbreaks. Doing otherwise could prolong the crisis and risks lives.
