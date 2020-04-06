HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Jessie Morancy stays home after being laid off from her job at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on March 27, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida. Mrs. Morancy said she lost her job as a wheel chair and customer service agent. She has applied for unemployment benefits, joining roughly 3.3 million Americans nationwide who are looking for financial help as restaurants, hotels, universities, stores and more shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)