Delaware reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the state’s total to 10,611. There were two more related deaths, raising the total to 433. Currently, 75 people are being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

‘Drive-in concert series’

Arts and entertainment venues are getting creative in Wilmington as Delaware’s economy gradually reopens with rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Perhaps the most unique is The Grand’s new “drive-in concert series” that will start July 3.

Performing on that debut night will be The Rock Orchestra, a tribute band that will play songs by the Beatles. The 7 p.m. show won’t be at one of The Grand’s concert halls downtown but at the nearby riverfront in the parking lot of Frawley Stadium, where the city’s minor league Blue Rocks and many local amateur teams play baseball. The concert will be live but can also be heard on FM radio.

Here’s some rules for attendees:

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Only passenger vehicles are allowed. That means no buses, party buses, limousines, bicycles or foot traffic.

Limit each car to four passengers.

Vehicles must be at least six feet apart.

Windows can remain open but patrons are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

No food or beverage concessions will be open and alcohol is prohibited.

Concertgoers can sit in chairs in the adjoining parking space but must wear a face covering outside.

Public restrooms are not available.

Anyone who leaves cannot return.

Mark Fields, the Grand’s executive director, said the aim is to “create a safe, comfortable, high-quality experience that will blend the special joy of a live concert, the vibe of a drive-in movie, and the charms of a summer evening outdoors. “We hope that this series of concerts provides a way for our community to welcome live music back into a daily routine that has been dominated by Zooms and TV binge-watching.”

Mayor Mike Purzycki applauded The Grand for finding what he called a “groundbreaking way” to bring live music back to town. “Live music has been Wilmington’s lifeblood over the years, and its recent absence has been keenly felt,’’ Purzycki said.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at 302-652-5577 or online at www.TheGrandWilmington.org.

Delaware Art Museum reopening July 1

Along with live music returning in an innovative way, the The Delaware Art Museum is reopening on July 1 for members and on July 15 for the general public.

Physical distancing measures include shields at the front desk, cashless transactions and face coverings for visitors. The museum café will remain closed.

The two spring exhibitions — Layered Abstraction: Margo Allman and Helen Mason, on view until January 17, 2021, and Julio daCunha: Modernizing Myths, on view until November 1, 2020 — have been extended.

“These exhibitions examine and celebrate the artists and histories unique to the greater Wilmington area but applicable to the nation and abroad,” curator Margaret Winslow said.