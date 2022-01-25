The Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health (ASHE) will continue seeing patients for primary care, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, pediatrics, behavioral health, men’s and women’s health, phlebotomy and physical examinations. In accordance with the CDC, COVID-19 booster vaccines will be offered to individuals 18 years or older who have received their final vaccination at least six months prior; and for immunocompromised people who received the Pfizer or Moderna final vaccination a minimum of four weeks prior. At ASHE, Pfizer vaccines will be offered to individuals 5 years and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. Home vaccinations will be available to meet the continued demand.
DATES: Wednesday, Jan. 26; Friday, Jan. 28
TIME: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity, 2001 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
COVID-19: Vaccination, booster shot
