Brianna Ocampo, 8, receives her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Yorman Gomez at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic visited Belmont Cragin to help ensure adults and kids can be fully-vaccinated for the holiday season. The clinic was not be providing Dose 1 of the vaccine, and only provided youth and adult Dose 2, Dose 3 and booster vaccines. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)