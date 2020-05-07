In this Jan. 23, 1996, file photo, President Bill Clinton gestures while giving his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington. When he stood before Congress in 1996 and declared “the era of big government is over,” Clinton gave voice to a doctrine that permeated Democratic politics for more than two decades. Government, while necessary, shouldn't be celebrated if the party wanted to win elections. The coronavirus is changing that. Democrats are enthusiastically embracing the idea of a robust role for government in American life, abandoning concerns they might alienate the relatively narrow slice of independent voters. — AP Photo/Greg Gibson