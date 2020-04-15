Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks to the media as members of the Congressional Tri-Caucus meet with reporters to discusses the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 5, 2020. From left are House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Bass, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., 2020 Census Task Force for the Congressional Black Caucus, Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)