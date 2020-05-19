The Dell Music Center in North Philadelphia has hosted its “Essence of Entertainment” summer concert series since 1975. This year, the neighborhood will be a little quieter in the wake of a recent decision due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fairmount Park music venue will remain closed and has canceled its 2020 season.

The Dell Music Center’s Lead Consultant Susan Slawson said it wasn’t an easy decision but a necessary one.

“We have to ensure that we follow the policies and procedures, all those things that have been placed specifically, to ensure that we help prevent others from getting this virus until we can find a vaccine. It’s really about protecting the safety and welfare of everyone involved,” Slawson said.

There are a lot of moving parts that go into each concert season and planning usually starts at the beginning of the year.

“It starts in January, and we work up until most times June finalizing contracts with the artists and preparing the venue. There's a whole lot of work that goes into a concert season such as getting the venue together, getting consultants, getting the vendors in place to open up for the season," Slawson explained.

"All of those things have were put on hold when we closed in March in compliance with stay at home orders and in order for a season to take place, you need those moving pieces operational way before June,” she said.

Over the years, the Dell Music Center has hosted such acts as Patti LaBelle, The Whispers, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Keith Sweat and Erykah Badu, with WDAS-FM Midday radio host Patty Jackson introducing most of them to the stage.

Jackson, host of the “Essence of Entertainment” Summer concert series for the last 10 years, affectionately calls the Dell Music Center, "the Apollo in the Park," a nod to Harlem’s world-famous Apollo Theater. She says with the cancellation, she’ll miss its unique atmosphere the most this summer.

“It's truly like a family thing. When you come to the Dell, everybody's dancing and having a good time. It’s just a feeling that's really, unlike any other,” she said.

Jackson says that even performers could feel how special of a place the 91-year-old Dell Music Center really is.

“Babyface was so afraid. He didn't know what kind of reception he would get or what to expect, you know with it being outdoor and it's very urban. But when he got that love, Babyface was running all around that darn place,” radio DJ recalled.

Even though the 2020 season has been scrapped, the Dell Music Center and its staff are looking to the future.

“There's a whole lot of thought that will go into the 2021 Dell Music Center season, to ensure that we have thought about what we can put in place to make sure people have stations where they can sanitize their hands for one," Slawson said.

"But we still need to wait to see where this is going. Before we even start this whole practice of identifying artists for 2021, we have to see where we are with a vaccine and we have to see where we are with the number of people that can come together in one location,” she added.