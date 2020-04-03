Over the past week, Delaware’s coronavirus cases have quadrupled. “The situation in Delaware is getting worse,” Gov. John Carney said in a news conference Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, the Division of Public Health said 56 people were hospitalized for coronavirus in the state, but Carney said that tally only counts state residents. He said adding in the out-of-state residents being treated at Delaware hospitals increases the total to nearly 100.
It’s the hospitalization rate number that Carney is concerned about because as that number rises, so does the potential for local hospitals to be overwhelmed.
“We expect over the next two weeks that we’ll see a surge in the number of positive cases and a surge in the need for hospitalizations,” Carney said.
He said tamping down that surge depends on Delawareans abiding by his emergency order to stay-at-home. “With more people catching the virus, unfortunately with more deaths, that will have the effect of getting people’s attention,” Carney said.
Overall, he’s said he’s been pleased with how residents have come together and are following the new restrictions. “Sometimes you have to have enforcement measures,” he said. “I think we’re going to have to remind people about the rules, we’re going to have to show that we’re serious about travelers coming into our state for non-essential activities, and continue to reinforce.”
Enforcing state of emergency orders
Delaware State Police say they will step up patrols on non-interstate roads that have been identified as having a large number of out-of-state vehicles. Police say Carney’s emergency order allows them to pull over cars simply for having out-of-state tags.
Officers will ask out-of-state drivers their reasons for traveling and explain to them the emergency order, especially the requirement for out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days. Police say the intent of these stops is “to achieve voluntary compliance” with the governor’s order.
Out-of-state drivers are allowed to drive in Delaware for the following reasons:
Motorists may pass through Delaware en route to other states.
Motorists may leave their home state (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, etc.) to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for health care reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting primary care provider) in Delaware.
Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.
The state Department of Justice says law enforcement agencies are permitted to respond, inspect and react to violations of the emergency order. That could mean criminal charges for out-of-state visitors who do not self-quarantine.
