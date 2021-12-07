COVID-19 is on yet another tear through Delaware and hospitalizations are soaring in the second steepest surge of the pandemic.
The sharp increase comes less than two weeks after Thanksgiving, and with the approach of winter and the holidays, Gov. John Carney has scheduled a coronavirus briefing for this afternoon.
The virtual session will be Carney’s first one since late September, when the state was also experiencing a spike, though not as severe as the current one. Carney’s weekly virtual briefings, which started soon after the first cases hit Delaware in March 2020, ended in late June when the virus was on the wane, with fewer than 20 cases a day, and all restrictions on gatherings were lifted.
The latest wave has seen the weekly average of new daily cases more than double since Nov. 5 — from 234 to 546. Hospitalizations have risen 75% since Nov. 13 — from 132 to 231, though that number hit 271 on Friday. On average, one patient has died every day in the last month.
Beyond the sheer numbers, though, the governor and health officials are concerned that the toll might keep escalating through the winter months when more time will be spent indoors.
Carney spokesman Jonathan Starkey said that during today’s briefing the governor and Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay would highlight the current situation and advise residents how to “remain vigilant” with colder weather and family celebrations looming.
Starkey said the governor would once again stress the importance of vaccinations. “If you haven’t received your first shot, now’s the time to get it,” Starkey said. “And if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster. That’s the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 and slow the spread of the virus in our state.”
Last January, with vaccinations only starting, the weekly daily case average peaked at 844 and hospitalizations reached 474. Both are pandemic highs.
But the September and current surges are coming as vaccinations continue ticking upward. Nearly 86% of adults and 27% of minors have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to state data. Of the 551,700 people who are fully vaccinated, 155,100 of them — 28%— have also received a booster shot.
Public health spokeswoman Sharon Smith stressed that the “vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.”
Smith said local and federal public health officials have “noted that the current vaccines’ effectiveness does appear to wane over time.’’ Her office wants all eligible adults to get a COVID-19 booster dose as soon as they are eligible. That includes all adults who got the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, she said.
Toll on the fully vaccinated keeps rising
While Smith said only 1.4% of fully vaccinated people have become infected with COVID-19 since inoculations began a year ago, that represents 7,633 people who took the steps to get inoculated but still got infected. Of those people, 127 needed hospitalization, and 98 died.
The state has just begun tracking infections of people who have received a booster shot, but said no data is yet available to share with the public.
Last week’s numbers showed the increasing toll on fully vaccinated Delawareans. Of the 2,306 reported cases in the week that ended Nov. 28, 639 of the cases were in infected people. That’s nearly 100 a day. Of those fully vaccinated residents, 23 needed inpatient treatment and two died.
University of Delaware professor Jennifer Horney, an epidemiologist, stressed that vaccinations were never intended to provide “sterilizing immunity” but still provide the best chance to avoid serious illness and death if someone does contract the coronavirus.
“Having a breakthrough case will happen to some percent of people who are vaccinated,” Horney said. “But if people don’t end up in the hospital or dying, then that is a victory.”
Horney seconded Starkey’s message about vaccinations and boosters and said people should take extra precautions to protect others, especially those who have immunodeficiency or other chronic health conditions, during the holidays.
“This is a tough time because we’re about three weeks out from Christmas,” she said. “It’s really important to message how much safer it is to be in a fully vaccinated gathering.”
She suggested that families assess who is vaccinated and boosted, and who is not, when preparing gatherings. She stressed social distancing and even mask-wearing to protect those who are not vaccinated, or to perhaps suggest they don’t join the party in person.
“I do think it’s hard because a lot of people did get out of the habit of indoor masking,” she said. “We really do need to go back to that in the places that have left it.”
She also said it’s never too late to persuade the reluctant or resistant to get vaccinated or take other measures to avoid getting infected.
“Almost all the research says that people will take protective actions if they’re told by their friends and their family than if they’re told by an authority,’’ she said.
“So if friends and family are saying, ‘Look, we can’t include you in these gatherings unless you get vaccinated,’ it’s just another pressure point for people.”
