One hundred people have died of the coronavirus in Delaware as of Friday afternoon. The state reported eight more deaths Friday. The total number of cases is up 134 to a total of 3,308. Delaware hospitals are currently treating 277 coronavirus patients.
Delaware opens doors to out-of-state health care workers
In an effort to get more health care professionals to help care for coronavirus patients into the state, Delaware is relaxing its requirements for workers from out of state. Under the 12th modification of his state of emergency order issued last month, Gov. John Carney says anyone who once held a license to practice medicine in any U.S. jurisdiction can now provide health care in Delaware.
That means anyone who has an inactive, expired or lapsed license can help patients, as long as their license was in good standing for five years before it went inactive.
“Delaware’s fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” Carney said. “This updated declaration will allow even more health care workers to assist in Delaware’s response.”
The modification covers pharmacists, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and nurses. Out-of-state providers still must register with the Medical Reserve Corps to help out in Delaware.
The updated emergency order also allows marriage licenses to be issued via video conference.
Town hall meetings for small businesses and residents
Next week, the state will launch a series of virtual town hall meetings to engage small business leaders and residents on efforts to reopen the state.
Representatives from the Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will meet with members of the General Assembly, small businesses and local chambers of commerce to get feedback on the state’s plans.
Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will hold similar meetings with residents via Zoom video calls.
“To successfully reopen will require all communities and sectors of our economy to participate,” Hall-Long said. “I look forward to hearing from Delawareans and gathering their recommendations to keep people safe, and able to return to work, and make our state stronger and healthier.”
Before the state starts the process of reopening, Carney said there first needs to be 14 days of declining symptoms and positive cases in the state. There also needs to be extensive testing in place for health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.