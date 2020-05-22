As of Friday afternoon, Delaware officials reported 8,529 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 143 over yesterday. There have been 322 deaths, 5 more than Thursday’s total. The number of people hospitalized is at 221, one more than yesterday.

CDC funding boost for state lab

In a typical year, Delaware would receive a $1.5 million Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This year, that grant award is $67 million.

The money will be used to hire staff for enhanced laboratory, surveillance, informatics, and other workforce capacities in an effort to strengthen laboratory testing. The funds will also help the state implement advanced technologies for electronic data exchange at the public health lab and improve surveillance and reporting of electronic health data.

“Widespread community testing for COVID-19 and contact tracing are keys to reopening Delaware’s economy safely while protecting our most vulnerable neighbors. These additional federal resources will be a real help in that effort,” said Gov. John Carney.

Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the state was already enhancing the capability of its labs, but the grant money will help accelerate that process.

In addition to supporting expanded statewide testing and analysis, the grant will assist Delaware in creating a COVID-19 surveillance network to test symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, with additional testing for vulnerable populations.

Sussex County flyover planned

Southern Delaware hospital workers will be honored Saturday with a flyover of some vintage aircrafts.

The event, produced by the Delaware Aviation Museum in Georgetown, will feature a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, a P-51 Mustang, and a C-45 from Chorman Aerial Spraying. The flights will cross over Sussex County starting at 11 a.m. The route will take the planes over Beebe, Bayhealth and Nanticoke Hospitals, as well as locations up and down Rt. 1, Rt. 113 and Rt. 13.

The aviation museum has posted a much more detailed route map on its website.

The group is accepting online donations to offset the costs of the flight, with any excess donations being given to first responders.

The planes are scheduled to take off at Delaware Coastal Airport at 11 a.m.