Delaware coronavirus cases at 30, Wilmington council plans virtual meeting

  • Mark Eichmann, WHYY
Governor John Carney

Governor John Carney visits the State Health Operations Center on Monday. March 16, 2020, in Smyrna, Del. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)

The latest numbers from the Delaware Division of Public Health show 30 cases of coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 23 cases in New Castle County, 3 in Kent County and 4 in Sussex County. One of the Kent County cases is the only COFID-19 patient in the state that is considered critically ill.

Due to the limits on public gatherings, Wilmington City Council will host its first “virtual” meeting Thursday evening at 6. Members of the public will be able to watch the meeting online through the city’s TV station. There’s also plans to allow the public to comment on legislation via the Zoom webtool that’s also being used by remote office workers around the country.

Council President Hanifa Shabazz said they started planning for Thursday’s meeting when Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency order authorized local governments to conduct business remotely. “Our office immediately started exploring options for video teleconferencing,” she said.

Council staff have been working with staff from WITN to make sure the council could still meet. As many remote office workers have discovered this week, there often are bugs to be worked out when using new technology to conduct business. Shabazz asked the public for patience in working through any challenges. “We are going to get through this together.”

City residents who just want to watch or listen to the meeting can log into the WITN.org website, or call one of the following phone numbers:

  • 312-626-6799
  • 929-205-6099
  • 253-215-8782
  • 301-715-8592
  • 346-248-7799
  • 669-900-6833

Anyone who wants to participate in the meeting and offer public comment can join the meeting via this Zoom link between 5 and 5:45 p.m. The public comment period starts at 6 p.m.

