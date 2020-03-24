Delaware coronavirus case total hits 91, state campgrounds close

Delaware added 4 new coronavirus cases as of 10:45 this morning, for a new total of 91 since the outbreak started here on March 11. Patients range in age from 1 to 90 with 60 cases in New Castle County, nine in Kent County and 22 in Sussex County. Just seven individuals are hospitalized and three are critically ill. For many of these patients, authorities don’t know the source of exposure, indicating that community spread is happening in the state.

Campgrounds, playgrounds closing

While just about everything else has been shut down by the coronavirus, Delaware parks have remained open. Until today, even campgrounds and playgrounds had remained open.

But starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, all state park campsites, cabins, cottages, yurts and playgrounds will be closed. Campground reservations are cancelled through May 15. Full refunds will be issued.

Beach access from within Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks is also off limits to comply with Gov. John Carney’s order restricting access to the state’s beaches for just exercise and dog walking. The fishing pier at the Indian River Inlet will remain open for now.

Access to state park land still remains open and admission fees are not being collected. Park officials urged those visiting the parks to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in large groups.

Delaware delays tax filing deadline

Delaware taxpayers are getting an automatic extension on filing their taxes this year. The state Division of Revenue announced late Monday that tax returns are now due July 15.

Despite the extension, Director of State Revenue Jennifer Hudson encouraged taxpayers to file state and federal returns electronically or by mail right away. “Although the filing deadline has been extended, individuals are still urged to file as soon as possible,” she said. “Filing electronically with direct deposit remains the fastest way to get your refund.”

The Division of Revenue is still processing tax returns and issuing refunds, even though employees are working under a modified staffing arrangement. While DOR’s public service windows are closed due to coronavirus, staff are answering taxpayer questions via email and by phone.

Anyone needing a further extension beyond July 15 can file a request online or via email at DOR_PublicService@Delaware.gov.

The deadline for corporations to file their Delaware taxes is tied to the federal tax deadline. That filing deadline has also been extended to July 15.

Second Wilmington employee diagnosed with COVID-19

An employee in Wilmington’s Department of License and Inspections is the second city worker diagnosed with coronavirus. The worker is at home in self-quarantine and has not been at work in the Redding Government Building since March 13. The city says the worker’s duties do not include “off-site tasks such as inspecting city residences and businesses.”

The area where the employee works has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as part of a building-wide cleaning regimen.

Earlier this month, a public works employee was also diagnosed with the virus. The city says of several dozen employees that were in close contact with that employee, several have tested negative for the virus. Others are completing two weeks of self-quarantine.

Delaware tech school donates masks, gowns

Sussex Technical School District is sending 8,800 gloves, 35 surgical gowns and five biohazard kits to the hospitals in southern Delaware to assist the coronavirus response. Other donations include masks, hand sanitizer, supplies, and thermometer covers.

The equipment is typically used in the district’s high school and adult health professionals classes. “In this fight, everyone has to do their part,” said Sussex Tech Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. “We know these extra supplies will go to a life-saving cause.”

About 140 high school students take part in the district’s health professionals program, while 160 people are in the adult program.