As of Monday morning, the state reported 673 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths.
State police stopped more than 500 out-of-state vehicles over the weekend at six checkpoints in Sussex County and informed drivers that non-residents are not welcome in Delaware unless they have essential business, such as work, accessing medical care or caring for a loved one.
The checkpoints, which also were conducted Friday near Claymont at a shopping center that includes a Home Depot and sprawling liquor store, come as Delaware is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and bracing for even more positive test results.
Over the weekend, public health officials reported 223 new cases, raising the total statewide to 673. That represented a 50% increase since Friday.
On Sunday, 101 people were hospitalized, 25 in critical condition. Fourteen Delawareans have died, including eight associated with long-term care facilities.
The Division of Public Health will provide an update Monday afternoon about the situation in Delaware, which on Sunday joined neighbors Pennsylvania and New Jersey as one of the states President Trump has declared a “major disaster’’ area eligible for direct federal aid to combat the novel coronavirus.
Those who do come into Delaware have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days or turn around and go home by Gov. John Carney’s State of Emergency order, which also gives police authority to stop any vehicle with out-of-state tags.
Police said the traffic stops conducted Friday through Sunday were non-confrontational and no one was issued a criminal citation.
The state police are conducting the stops to thwart out-of-staters who come just patronize Delaware stores and to “make sure we have risks limited for our residents,’’ state social services secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said Monday morning.
Speaking on WHYY’s “Radio Times,” Walker said the state is dead serious about residents maintaining the recommended 6-foot distance from others while shopping or exercising.
“More than anything we’re telling everybody to act as though you have it and act as though you will spread it,’’ she said.
Keith and Cheryl Daniels were keeping their distance and wearing protective masks Monday morning while taking advantage of the sunny weather by bicycling along Market Street.’’
“We’re just getting exercise,” Keith Daniels, a construction worker, said of himself and his wife, who is a nurse. “It’s crazy. You know, everybody’s life is on the line.”
Delaware prisons are also feeling the impact, as two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna tested positive last week for the novel coronavirus.
In addition, correction officials announced Sunday that two behavioral health workers have the virus. One worked at Vaughn, the state’s largest prison for men, and was last in the facility on March 26. The other worked at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington and last worked Wednesday.
Prison employees who worked in close contact with those two workers “are being given guidance on self-isolation,’’ deputy bureau chief of prisons Paul G. Shavack said.
No one who is incarcerated has tested positive, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.