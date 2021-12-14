A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at a site near Johannesburg, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 a day after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive receiving for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease. Ramaphosa started feeling unwell Sunday and a test confirmed COVID-19. A statement said he has mild symptoms, is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)