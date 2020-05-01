TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey recorded more deaths from COVID-19 than New York for the second consecutive day Friday, and Gov. Phil Murphy said he will decide on the remainder of the school year next week.
New Jersey reported 311 deaths on Friday, bringing the state's total to 7,538, Murphy said, while New York tallied 289.
Murphy is also bumping up the day he'll announce what the remainder of the school year will look like. He had set a deadline of May 15, but said at a news conference that he would announce it Monday.
New York's governor said Friday the state is closing schools for the rest the academic year but continue online learning. Pennsylvania has also announced school buildings will not reopen this academic year.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
A look at other developments:
Testing inmates
New Jersey will begin to test all its inmates and Department of Corrections staff for the coronavirus.
The testing will be done along with Rutgers University's Correctional Healthcare and Accurate Diagnostics Lab and use the university's new saliva test, Murphy's office said Friday.
Current tests are done using invasive nose or throat swabs. The saliva test requires only spitting into a tube, Rutgers has said.
About 8,000 staff and 18,000 inmates will undergo testing, according to the governor. It's unclear when the testing will begin.
Parks opening
Murphy said state troopers and park police will closely watch parks and golf courses, which are set to reopen Saturday. He advised that even though they'll be open, people must still observe social distancing.
Masks are not required, he said, but are recommended.
