Carolyn Burnett sorts through mementos to select items to commemorate her son Chris Burnett on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Olathe, Kan. Chris Burnett, an unvaccinated 34-year-old father who coached football at Olathe East High School, died in September as a result of COVID-19 after nearly two weeks on a ventilator. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)