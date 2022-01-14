An Instacart worker filling an order in a Chicago grocery store on March 30, 2020. Some Instacart workers are employees; others do the job as independent contractors. Instacart and Amazon are the latest in growing anxiety and growing solidarity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, as workers in a variety of occupations across the country are protesting what they see as inadequate safety measures and insufficient pay for the risks they are confronting. (Laura McDermott/The New York Times)