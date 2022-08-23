Rosa Felipe, center, is overcome by emotion as caregivers cheer her on as she leaves the hospital after a nine-month stay due to complications from COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHealth/Jackson Memorial in Miami. Felipe, 41, an electroencephalograph (EEG) technician at Jackson Memorial Hospital, contracted the virus in March and quickly fell gravely ill due to underlying health issues, including diabetes and asthma. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)