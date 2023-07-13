white-tailed deer

An example of a male white-tailed deer near Goose Island State Park in Texas. There are an estimated 30 million white-tailed deer in the US.

People spread the virus that causes Covid-19 to wild white-tailed deer in the United States more than 100 times in late 2021 and early 2022, according to a new study from the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The infection circulated widely in the deer population, and in at least three instances, researchers suspect that humans caught the virus from deer.

The study also found that many coronavirus lineages such as Alpha, Delta and Omicron continued to circulate in deer after they’d left the human population.

