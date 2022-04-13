A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child at a testing and vaccination site in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $2.7 billion Covid-19 emergency response package in his budget Monday to boost testing and its health-care system following a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images