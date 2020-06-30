Back in early April, a team including Scott Goldberg, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, was preparing to move all the residents of one nursing home into other facilities, so that the space could be used as a center dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

Goldberg and his colleagues decided they would test every resident for the coronavirus, just to be sure they were not inadvertently sending people with the virus to the other facilities. The nursing home had no reported, or even suspected, COVID-19 cases. It had been closed to visitors and had followed all recommended social distancing guidelines at that time.

When the tests were performed, about 54% of the nursing home’s residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“This was really alarming,” Goldberg said. “I think that we were expecting a few cases, and that’s why we did the testing, just to be sure.”

Of course, the team did not end up moving those residents to other nursing homes, and they separated the facility into COVID and non-COVID floors. Goldberg and his colleagues recently published their findings in a research letter for the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, with more follow-up data on those patients forthcoming.

“If there is COVID really anywhere in the community, then you have to assume that anybody could be positive, with or without symptoms, and this has pretty dramatic implications across our whole health care system,” Goldberg said.

It’s still unclear how many people will be infected by the novel coronavirus without ever developing symptoms — which is known as asymptomatic spread. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program, said estimates range from 6% to 41%, but some studies, like one of people on an Antarctic cruise, have found a rate as high at 81%, as reported by NPR.

With states lifting lockdown restrictions and more people returning to their workplaces and resuming social and shopping routines, asymptomatic spread could become a serious concern.

Early on, a lot of businesses that stayed open, including Amazon warehouses and health clinics, screened employees for symptoms, doing temperature checks and asking whether they had been coughing or had trouble breathing.

A doctor who worked at a primary care clinic outside Reading said that back in early March, the clinic, like many others, didn’t have universal masking guidelines yet, and some of the staff were worried about the early reports of asymptomatic spread. (The doctor, who did not have permission to talk about the clinic, asked not to be named in this article).

The doctor remembered a conference call from that time “when this medical assistant, who had maybe been there for a couple months, and just graduated from medical assistant school … said, ‘But if I’m seeing these patients and I get it and there’s asymptomatic spread, how do I know I’m not giving this to patients?’”

“And that this would occur to a medical assistant, that precautions that were being taken seemed inadequate, I found really striking,” the doctor told WHYY.

That, the doctor said — and Goldberg concurred — is why it’s important to keep wearing masks to protect the people around us and to continue following social distancing guidelines. It worries them when they see people not doing those things.